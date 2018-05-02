Double success for Kisley in a thrilling three-way battle

Simon Kisley enjoyed double success in 24 hours despite the inclement conditions.

The Banbury Star rider won the club’s weekly time trial and then did likewise in the Coventry Road Club’s Harry Nash & David Cup TT 24 hours later.

On a cold evening, 20 committed members turned up and after four events on the 20km course, a three-way battle between Kisley, Darren Alexander and Jonathan Ward emerged with only a few seconds splitting them and all regularly getting under the 30-minute barrier.

Kisley again came out on top for the second time this season, recording 29.16, just 26 seconds ahead of Alexander, who in turn beat Ward by only two seconds. Alexander had in fact set the fastest time of 29.09 when he was beaten into second place by visiting Henry Sleight’s sub 29-minute time.

Kisley continued his winning form at Coventry Road Club’s Harry Nash & David Cup TT.

Held on a fast, well-surfaced ten-mile course near Princethorpe, Kisley came out on top of the 34-rider entry with a time of 21.51, just four seconds ahead of the second-placed rider from the home club.

Gareth Harvey was in Reading for round two of the Reading Track League series at Palmer Park Velodrome.

Newly promoted to the A-League with the Elite riders, the Shutt Ridley TT rider looked solid in the opening stages of the ten-lap scratch race. Harvey conserved his energy despite the race averaging speeds of 50kph.

Harvey held on and entered the final lap in fifth with three riders gaining a couple of bike lengths in the closing stages. Harvey pushed hard in the sprint to snatch third on the line.

The elimination race took its toll in the final race of the night, the 20km scratch. But Harvey made it into a group of five with two smaller groups in front and managed to unleash one final sprint to win the group and take tenth for one final point.

Team-mate George Day sprinted to fifth place in the cat 3/4 race at the West Thames Criterium where Jered Allcock took tenth place in a stellar field.

The club’s women’s squad of Lisa Rogers, Julia Chatterton and Maxine Filby lined up at The MK Bowl.

Rogers suffered a mechanical problem and dropped out but Chatterton and Filby continued and looked powerful. Chatterton was super aggressive from the off and attacked regularly allowing Filby to sit in the wheels and follow.

But Chatterton punctured and Filby powered home for a superb third place.