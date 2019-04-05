Double gold for Carter at Worcester

Banbury TAGB Taekwondo club’s Charlotte Carter took double gold in Sunday’s TAGB English Championships at the Worcester University Arena.

Carter took gold in the individual girls’ yellow belt patterns and gold in the yellow belt team patterns event. Claire Finn took bronze in the ladies’ green belt sparring and Kai Nurser took bronze in the boys’ yellow belt middleweight division.

There were team bronze medals for black belts Hannah Finn, Archie Brown, and Ashley Kelly in the synchronised patterns plus a silver for Grace Dedman in the same division.