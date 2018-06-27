Dixon and Clarke deliver a one-two for Shutt Ridley

Shutt Ridley RT climbed to third in the British Cycling Central Region rankings with another week of big points scoring.

Starting with the weekly Milton Keynes Bowl series, Shutt sent another big team.

Jered Allcock and Gareth Harvey raced the Eilte category. Harvey took four points for sixth place and Allcock was again just outside the points in 16th position.

Luke Souter also just missed out on points as he came 16th in the third category race. Julia Chatterton also did well sprinting to second in the ladies’ race to bring home eight more points for the team.

Shut Ridley RT riders Ed Dixon and Simon Clarke earned a one-two in the fourth category race.

It was a close fought affair with no-one being allowed any space at all away from the bunch. A full 40 minutes into a 45-minute race, Dixon engaged the afterburners and powered away from the pack.

He hovered at ten seconds clear for a couple of laps before the field sat up and allowed Dixon to ride clear and solo in for the win.

Clarke made the most of the opportunity too and sprinted in for a Shutt Ridley RT one-two on the day, 18 more points for the Banbury team and a mega performance from the category four racers.

Elsewhere, Shutt Ridley RT rider veteran and Le Mans race car driver Peter Dumbreck joined Phil O’Connor in the National Veterans Road Race Championships. But neither rider placed in a fast and tactical race.

Souter, Allcock and Leon O’Rourke all fought hard at the Wyre Forest Race but again no points as all three missed the race winning breakaway.

Allcock also raced the Curborough Road Race but this time he was able to emerge with two points after being boxed out of the sprint for podium places – Allcock held his sprint to take eighth.

Justin Belcher and James Beechey took on the Berkhampstead Castle Revolutions Festival.

Beechey rolled in 18th but Belcher positioned himself well and took another five points for the team with a fifth place performance.

Maxine Filby secured an invite to the National Series round of the Tour of The Reservoir.

Featured on Eurosport, Filby held the main group in both stages until the final climb where the decisive moves were made. Filby could not respond to the power the full-time pro riders could produce but came in with the bunch on both days, which was an epic performance at national level.