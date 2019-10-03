Discipline is key as early leaders face first big test

Banbury Bulls face their first real test of the new Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign on Saturday.

The leaders side travel to Marlborough where they will be without club captain Ian Isham who has been ruled out for at least three months after being taken ill on Friday. Isham was rushed to hospital with blood clots on his lungs but is now back home recovering.

Bulls will also be without the unavailable Alex Caviezel Cox and Justin Parker but head coach Matt Goode is confident there is enough cover in his squad.

“Both games against Marlborough were close last season, we know it’s going to be physical, especially at their place. It will be physical but we just need to play our structure, keep the ball and play out style of rugby, which has blown teams away in the latter stages so far

“Nothing will change, we’ll try and enjoy it, and play our way. I don’t want to give too much of our game plan away but we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ve improved in several areas but we must not pick up anymore yellow cards, we’ve conceded tries each time we’ve had one.”

“The training and intensity has been really good so far but we’ll be impressing the need for discipline on Saturday.”