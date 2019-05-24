Deyrann De Carjac can make a winning debut over fences at Cartmel

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Telecaster was the big mover for the Derby on Tuesday with the Dante winner cut from 6s to 5/1 with BetVictor for Saturday’s colts’ classic. The declarations will be announced later today for the Oaks and Coronation Cup on Friday with Mehdaayih 2/1 fav with BetVictor for the fillies’ classic and Sheema Classic winner Old Persian 3/1 second favourite for the Coronation Cup having been supplemented over the weekend.

The Godolphin four-year-old has a bit to find with BetVictor’s 2/1 market leader Kew Gardens on St Leger running back in September, but Dubawi’s progeny tend to improve with age and this 12f trip looks ideal. It promises to be a cracker.

No Group action this afternoon but at Beverley, Abushamah (2.40) can follow up his C&D win from three weeks ago for Ruth Carr in the extended 7f handicap. That win was well deserved given the eight-year-old had been knocking on the door in recent starts.

A 3lb rise looks fair, he is well drawn - stall 1 - for one who made all last time although it should be noted that he has never won back-to-back in the past.

Kylie Rules (3.40) has won all three starts since joining the stable of Ruth Carr, and a 3lb rise looks fair given she was a bit keen during the race but still landed her C&D hat-trick earlier in the month. The filly is obviously in the form of her life and she may still be ahead of the handicapper.

The grey Assembled shaped with promise on debut at Wetherby and today’s additional distance and stiffer track should suit the Newmarket trained colt. If there is a star on show at Beverley this afternoon, however, it is likely to be in the shape of Maydanny (4.40) and he is taken to make a winning debut for Mark Johnston.

The selection is half-brother to seven winners including Elarqam who finished 4th in last season’s Guineas and scored in Group company for the same connections at Goodwood last weekend. A son of Dubawi out of the yard’s 1000 Guineas winner Attraction it will be a big disappointment if this well-bred colt does not run a big race on debut.

The Newton Abbot card begins at Noon and Good Time Ahead (1.30) can go one better than when runner up at Plumpton on his hurdles debut for Suzi Smith. The selection should appreciate today’s additional couple of furlongs having won at up to 1m 6f on the level for Phil Kirby.

I’m going to take a chance on Live For Today (2.00) having his third start for Tim Vaughan.

The selection attracted market support on his first start for the yard over hurdles back in December before fading on the heavy ground. He showed little on his chase debut for the yard back in March, but his subsequent absence would suggest there has been a slight issue. He can run from a mark 2lbs lower than when second at Worcester on good ground last September.

The Major had not been asked a serious question when unseating Brendan Powell on his chase debut last month. He has had his wind operated on in the interim period. Note a market move.

Alltime Gold (7.10) had a good look around once he’d hit the front at Ludlow last time and I felt he was good value for his 6l success. He is 9lbs higher this evening, but leading conditional Conor Brace takes off a valuable 5lbs and he can land the hat-trick for Tim Vaughan.

I would have been sweet on the chances of Zolfo at Cartmel this evening if the ground was good or better but there is more rain forecast for the track which tempers confidence in Jennie Candlish’s seven-year-old who is fitted with cheek-pieces for the first time.

I’m going to take a chance with Carlingford Prince (6.45) who has pulled too hard and failed to get home on his last couple of starts over further. He is likely to get a true gallop to help him settle this evening - can race prominently himself - and he gets the each way vote.

I’m looking forward to the chase debut of Deyrann De Carjac (7.20) who steps up in trip for his chase debut. The selection was taken off his feet over 2m on fast ground on his last start over timber at Ayr’s Scottish National meeting and this 2m 5f trip looks a more suitable trip for his first start over fences.

