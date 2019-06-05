De Melba claims easy victory as Williams races to second place

Elisha de Melba raced to victory in Tuesday’s Geoff Smith Memorial Banbury Five Road Race.

The second year university student, running for Rugby & Northampton AC, won the race which is part of the East Midland Grand Prix series and attracted a field approaching 400 athletes.

Run in almost perfect conditions and starting just off of the A361 Bloxham Road, the course travelled down Queensway, out of town to Broughton, along Wykham Lane and back to the finish opposite The Easington public house.

De Melba crossed the line in 26 minutes and four seconds. Alistair Smith followed with Coventry Godiva team-mate Harvey Speed closing him down, from Alistair McDonnell of R&N and Alexander Ash of Wellingborough AC.

It was De Melba’s first run in the series, while the next three home had finished first, second and third at the Rugby Six.

In a determined finish Cherwell Runner & Joggers’ Ali Herbert finished an excellent 12th.

