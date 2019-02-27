Davis making a splash after she wins top sailing award

Alice Davis is one of 11 promising sailors and windsurfers from across the UK who have been revealed as winners of the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards.

The 14-year-old sailor from Middle Aston has achieved outstanding results in several dinghy classes.

She is the RS Tera Sport National Champion and came second – and first girl – in the World Championships. Moving on up to the more challenging RS Tera Pro has already seen her gain a solid fourth place in the class end of season event

In addition, she has been sailing the RS Feva with various crews achieving first place in the RS Feva Grand Prix series overall.

The Warriner School pupil will collect her award at the official awards presentation taking place this Sunday at the RYA Dinghy Show. The awards will be presented on the main stage by double Olympic silver medallist and RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker.

In addition to competitive sailing all over the country, Alice is an active member of the junior committee at her sailing club, Great Moor Sailing Club and a brilliant role model for young sailors just starting out.

Launched in 2014, the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards recognise the outstanding dedication, achievement and performance of talented young people in sailing, windsurfing and powerboating.

She said: “I’m really pleased and proud to win. There are a lot of great sailors in the southern region and to be chosen for the award is a real achievement.

“I love sailing. On the water you are taken away from everything else on the shore and left to yourself. Not to mention all the friends that I have made over the past few years - the social aspect is amazing and I love every event I go to.”

Alice, who lives with her family on a farm, helps out with the cattle when she is not sailing.

RYA director of sport development Alistair Dickson added: “We’re delighted to recognise the achievements of these individuals who have all shown lots of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. It’s fantastic to see so many young role models and true ambassadors for the sport.”

Got to www.rya.org.uk/go/youthchampion for more details about the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards.