Consistency will be key to going one better

Lloyd Sabin says Banbury need to be more consistent if they are to seriously challenge champions Henley.

Banbury duly sealed second place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League but were some distance behind the champions.

Sabin’s side signed off from their division one campaign with a nine-wicket victory over Buckingham Town at White Post Road here Joe White hit an unbeaten on 85 runs and in-form Ollie Clarke hit an unbeaten 62 runs.

Sabin said: “All in all, we’ve had a good season. We finished strongly, winning our last four games. That’s our highest points total since 2015 when Tim Paine was playing for us.

“We finished comfortably second in the end but still a long way behind Henley which shows just how far they are ahead of the rest. Anyone can beat anyone in this division except Henley and that’s partly because they find ways of winning games even when they hit a bad patch.

“There were no stand-out players for us as there have been in recent years. The statistics show that we’ve not had a single player who stands out so it’s been more of a team effort.

“What we need to do now is become more consistent. There were a couple of matches we shouldn’t have lost but others when we got out of losing situations to get something from the game.”