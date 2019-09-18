Connor’s class victories are highlight of a testing time

Arden Motorsport continued their recent run of form in the F4 British Championship despite a testing weekend at Knockhill.

The highlight in Scotland for the Banbury team was a double victory for Alex Connor in the Rookie Cup.

The 15-year-old driver was unfortunate to suffer a DNF in the opening encounter before bouncing back to seize two class wins and regain second position in the series standings on Sunday.

Series debutante Abbie Munro exceeded her own expectations with an impressive mix of pace and consistency to secure points in each of the three encounters.

The Scot, who will contest the final rounds of the campaign with Arden, enjoyed close battles out on track, most notably in race two en route to her best result of ninth.

Bart Horsten highlighted his pace at the 1.3-mile Fife circuit by topping every test session on Wednesday before an exceptional lap gave him pole position in a tight qualifying session.

But penalties hampered his chances of securing silverware to back up undeniable pace as Horsten reinforced what could have been with fastest lap in the final contest.

Tommy Foster was left frustrated after having his fastest times deleted in qualifying, but bounced back to secure a solid points haul across the trio of races.

The Cornish racer is eager to put the Knockhill weekend behind him and carry the momentum of his Snetterton win and Thruxton podium success into the next round at Silverstone.

Team manager Gary Ward: “In some ways it was a weekend of what could have been, but on the other side there are plenty of positives to look at.

“Ultimately we know we could have achieved more this weekend but there’s a lot of positives to take. The pace we showed bodes very well for the final couple of rounds.”