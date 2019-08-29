Closing in on the pre-season targets

Lloyd Sabin’s pre-season targets are close to being realised.

Banbury look sure to finish second in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League and – providing there are no upsets – the second XI should win promotion in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Banbury travel to Finchampstead for Saturday’s penultimate division one fixture and Sabin said: “We set three targets, along with the second XI, at the start of the season. That was for us to get in the top three in the Home Counties Premier League and win a trophy, and for them to get promotion in the Cherwell League.

“We’ve won a trophy and look set to finish in the top three and they should go up. We should finish second, especially if we win one of our two remaining games.

“The seconds have got two games left and should do it, if they work hard in the nets this week and apply themselves on Saturday. With the ability they’ve got they should be doing well in the top division of the Cherwell League. That would make it a lot easier when players go between the two sides, to bridge three divisions is a big ask.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success over Slough, Sabin said: “We gave other players the chance to show what they could do. I wanted to see George Tait in the top three, when he was in the first team before he was batting down the order.

“Joe White found a bit of form the previous week so I wanted to give him the chance to carry that on. Ollie Clarke knows he’s been light with the runs all year so I thought I’d give him the chance to go and get some.

“Dropping myself down the order just gave me the chance to see what other players can do at this level, I know my own game. They had their opportunity and others will get their chance in the last two games. I’m not sure what we’ll go with this week yet but there could be more changes to the batting order.”