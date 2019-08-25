Clarke leads the way as Banbury top 200 and cement second spot

Banbury topped the 200-mark for the first time as they cemented second spot in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Lloyd Sabin's side beat struggling Slough by 40 runs in Saturday's division one fixture at White Post Road.

Having elected to bat, Sabin, who named himself down the order in order to look at other options, saw his side lose Joe White early on, trapped lbw by Ikhlaq Nawaz. Fellow opener George Tait was then caught by Muaaz Ali Ahmedb off Nadeem Syed for 22 runs.

Shahid Yousaf and Ollie Wright came together and put on 47 runs for the fourth wicket. Yousaf was caught by Muaaz Ali Ahmedb Saif Zaib for 20 runs but Richard West joined Clarke and the pair took Banbury on to 179-4.

West was run out by Nabil Shah for 27 runs from 56 balls when Clarke was joined in the middle by Sabin (14) and the pair took the hosts past the 200-mark for the first time this year. Clarke remained unbeaten on 88 runs from 132 balls which included nine fours as Banbury posted 215-6 from their 50 overs.

Banbury took wickets at regular intervals in Slough's reply, as the visitors were reduced to 71-4 before Saif Zaib and Nabeel Janed came together. The pair took Slough on to 112-5 when Zaib was caught behind by Yousaf off Clarke for 39 runs.

Janeed soon followed, trapped lbw by Graham Beer for 27 runs Muaaz Ali Ahmed was caught by Beer off West for 31 as wickets continued to fall. Slough were dismissed in the 41st over with Ollie Wright taking 4-49, West 3-25 and Joe Thomas 2-26.