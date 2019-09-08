Clarke and White tops as Banbury secure second spot

Banbury duly sealed second place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Lloyd Sabin's side signed off from their division one campaign with a facile nine-wicket victory over Buckingham Town at White Post Road.

Buckingham captain Leigh Tomlinson elected to bat in Saturday's final fixture but soon saw his side in early trouble as they were reduced to 13-2 and then 33-4. Tomlinson was caught behind by Shahid Yousaf off Richard West and Steve Brunning soon followed, bowled by Charlie Hill who then had Mark Hulbert caught behind by Yousaf.

Robert Large was bowled by Ollie Wright to leave Buckingham in trouble before Russell White (18) and Jack Deal stemmed the flow of wickets. The pair took Buckingham on to 80-5 when White (18) was bowled by David Whiteley. Deal and Jack Parrish put on 73 runs for the sixth wicket when Parrish (31) was trapped lbw by Wright.

Wickets continued to fall with Deal (59) holding his end up before he was trapped lbw by Wright as Buckingham were dismissed for 187 runs in the 46th over. Wright finished with 3-34 and Hill 2-27.

In reply, Banbury lost George Tait, bowled by George Humphries, with 38 runs on the board, but Joe White and Ollie Clarke found the runs as Banbury passed the target in the 35th over. White remained unbeaten on 85 runs from 97 balls which included 14 fours and a six, while Clarke hit an unbeaten 62 runs off 85 balls that included nine fours.