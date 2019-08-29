Chil Chil should take all the beating at Windsor

We've teamed up with BetVictor's Charlie McCann to preview the day's racing.

There is little rain forecast this week and dual Group One winner Advertise is BetVictor’s 11/4 favourite for Haydock Park’s Group 1 Sprint Cup which is the highlight of next weekend’s British racing. The market is dominated by the classic generation with July Cup scorer Ten Sovereigns 7/2 and Stewards’ Cup winner Khaadem at 4s.

In the 5f Fillies’ Novice event at Chepstow today the newcomer Minhaaj (2.15) is bred to be smart and can make a winning debut for her powerful connections. The filly holds no fancy end of season entries, but would not have to be anything special to score first time out.

Chepstow’s undulations certainly suit Jungle Juice of Mick Channon who is a dual C&D winner, but marginal preference is for David Loughnane’s Plumette (2.45) who herself scored over C&D from a 2lbs higher mark back in the spring. The filly can be slowly away on occasions, but if she gets away on terms she can run a big race from what looks a workable mark.

Alrajaa looks to have a simple task in the Novice event having returned from a lengthy absence when runner up at Salisbury last time. He is entitled to come on for the experience.

Aluqair (3.45) who was receiving 3lbs beat Alrajaa by three-quarters of a length at Salisbury and he is taken to follow up for Simon Crisford. The form of his previous second to Siglo Six at Doncaster was given a boost when the winner scored from a mark of 83 at the weekend. With that in mind Aluqair looks well-treated from a similar mark.

Top-weight Graphite Storm won over C&D earlier in the campaign and he is only 3lbs higher this afternoon. He looks a big danger despite the steadier of 9st 13lbs.

Oisin Murphy takes over on Freckles (4.15) for the first time as Marcus Tregoning’s filly steps up in trip to 10f for the first time. There are mixed messages from her pedigree, but she is the half-sister to nine previous winners including a couple at this trip. The filly was too keen for her own good at Newbury last time, but she still ran a good race. If Murphy can get her settled she must have a very good chance.

Mr Nice Guy looked as if he needed a step back up in trip when a running on fourth at bath at 10f last time. Preference, however, is for Twenty Years On (4.45) who scored over today’s mile-and-a-half trip from a 1lb higher mark at Salisbury earlier in the campaign.

Chil Chil (4.25) carries a 6lbs penalty at Windsor for running away with a handicap at Kempton last week – her first run since returning from a wind operation. If in the same mood she will be tough to beat with James Doyle taking over in the saddle for Andrew Balding.

Verify (6.30) could have won his last couple of starts with luck in running and Jamie Spencer takes over in the plate on Ed Walker’s maiden. The selection was run out of it close home when second at Yarmouth last time when he was constantly denied a run although he did get to the front inside the final furlong before he was worried out of it. The return to 10f should suit.

The form of Culture’s course win from a 6lbs lower mark over 10f last time was given a boost when the runner up – Isle Of Wolves – scored at Epsom last week. If Culture gets today’s additional distance, he must go close, but the vote goes to Dubious Affair (7.30) who ran her best race yet when runner up at Beverley. Connections will be desperate to get a win next to her name for breeding purposes.

At Hexham Ringaringarosie (5.10) can go one better than when runner up at Sedgefield last week from this mark when she may have run into a well handicapped rival. Three of her seven rivals won last time out and this looks a decent race for the time of year.

I’m looking forward to seeing the chase debut of Murphy’s Law (6.10) who has won his last couple of starts over timber and has the scope to jump a fence. The selection will have to improve to defy an 8lbs rise but he is a horse who I am convinced will be running off a higher mark going forward.

