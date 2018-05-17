Chatterton makes history after racing to first victory

Julia Chatterton became the first female Shutt Ridley RT rider to win an event.

A large Shutt Ridley RT contingent headed to The Bowl MK for the next instalment of their summer series, where Chatterton rode to her history-making success.

In the 4th category race, Jos Busby was vigilant at the head of the race.

Busby often works too hard on the front and pays for it later but this time he remained strong in the finale and was seventh, picking up another three points for the team.

The Elite, 1st and 2nd cat race saw newly promoted sprinter Gareth Harvey join Jered Allcock in a highly competitive field.

The pace was frenetic with attacks going off at all points of the event.

In the final laps Allcock lost his position and was swamped out of contention but Harvey managed to find the right wheels and dragged himself up to an excellent fourth place to take home eight points.

In the ladies’ race, Lisa Rogers may well have dug a little too deep and dropped back to ninth in the sprint. But Chatterton put in a powerful sprint to take Shutt Ridley RT’s first ever female win.

Four Shutt Ridley riders took part in the Rockingham Forest Wheelers two-day stage race.

The event always attracts a stellar field with £1,000 of prize money on offer. James Beechey, Sam Roper, Harvey and Steve Sandles lined-up.

Roper suffered after the first 50-mile stage with back issues and could not continue. On stage one, Harvey worked hard to keep Beechey in position and he held on to 14th place.

In stage two, Beechey set a time of 6:33 for the 4.3km time trial and took 16th while Harvey powered home in a time of 6:04 to take eighth and tenth place overall.

With two laps to go on stage three, eventual winner Matthew Botterill – an ex-pro racer returning to the big-time – powered away. But Harvey spotted the move and covered it, and was rewarded with a three-man breakaway.

Harvey, Botterill and Team Corley Cycles rider Milo Chapman pulled away to a 1:20 lead over the rest of the field. Finishing in third on the day, Harvey had a big enough gap to also secure third place overall and a huge 23 points for the team.