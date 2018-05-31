Central turn the tables on Witney

Banbury Central made a quick return to Witney Mills for their EBA Men’s National Top Club tie following their defeat in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

The Horton View club turned the tables to set up a clash with either South Oxford or Banbury Borough.

Lee Young got Central off to a flying start, easily beating his opponent in the two-wood 15-8. After a tight start, he found his form and the recalled Middleton Cup lead never looked troubled.

Alan Carter, also on Middleton Cup duty this year, took over in the full singles and similarly eased to a comfortable 21-9 victory.

In the pairs, Graham Morbey and Central’s other Middleton Cup returner Will Campion were behind 11-12 after 14 ends. But they took a six, a five and a four on consecutive ends to run out 32-13 winners.

The fours of Chick Boyd, Nick Spencer, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeil were 18-8 up with five ends to go. But a spirited recovery by Witney Mills made it look closer getting back to 20-16.

McNeil’s four finished strongly, reasserting their authority by winning the final two ends and finishing 25-16 winners.

In the triples, Tom McKenna, Bob Joiner and Nigel Galletly were up against a very in-form Paul Robbins and the Central trio lost 14-20.