Central turn it around to book place in next round

Banbury Central A beat Headington B 70-65 in their Oxford & District Bowls League Cup first round tie.

The Horton View club trailed by five shots after nine ends but they turned it around in the second half of the match.

Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Nigel Galletly won 23-17 while Jon Pardoe, Nick Spencer, Bob Joyner and Mick Andrew won 27-7. But Alan Carter, Les Campion, Keith McNeill and Will Campion lost 7-25 while Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Ian Gilbert and Ian Whelpton lost 13-16.

Banbury Borough beat Wolvey 107-85 in Saturday’s club match.

Dave Varney, Bob White, Tommy Cooper and Dave Gardner won 31-19 while Bill Symington, Jim Wood, Pete Smith and Tony Brown won 31-15.

Derek McDowell, George Moon, Les Humphris and John Brooks won 21-19 but Brian Lannagan, Dave McClymont, Clive Hopkins and Keith Holloway lost 15-17 while Dave Tilley, Don Holloway, Gerald Fountain and John McGeough lost 9-25.

Full bowls round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.