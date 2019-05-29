Central see their winning start ended at Carterton

Banbury Central A’s winning start to their Oxford & District Bowls League campaign has come to an end.

The Horton View club lost 63-59 at Carterton in division one.

Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Nigel Galletly won 22-10 while Nick Spencer, Ian Whelpton, Bob Joyner and skip Mike Andrew won 15-14.

But Alan Hunt, Dave Davies, Ian Gilbert and Will Campion went down 11-25 while Chick Boyd, Alan Winter, Andy Wilkins and skip Keith McNeill lost 11-14.

Bloxham’s winning start in division three was also ended with a 78-59 defeat against Bicester.

John Price, Bob Ottway, Simon Hambidge and Rob Kearvell had a 16-13 victory for Bloxham while Chris Field, Roy Billington, Ray Hopkins and Tony Gardner won 20-18. But Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward, Norman Hambidge and Dave Morse lost 9-20 while Des Jones, Liam Ryan, John Stephens and Jim Lucas lost 14-27.

