Central see their winning start ended at Carterton

Nigel Galletly skipped his rink to victory but Banbury Central lost against Carterton
Nigel Galletly skipped his rink to victory but Banbury Central lost against Carterton

Banbury Central A’s winning start to their Oxford & District Bowls League campaign has come to an end.

The Horton View club lost 63-59 at Carterton in division one.

Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Nigel Galletly won 22-10 while Nick Spencer, Ian Whelpton, Bob Joyner and skip Mike Andrew won 15-14.

But Alan Hunt, Dave Davies, Ian Gilbert and Will Campion went down 11-25 while Chick Boyd, Alan Winter, Andy Wilkins and skip Keith McNeill lost 11-14.

Bloxham’s winning start in division three was also ended with a 78-59 defeat against Bicester.

John Price, Bob Ottway, Simon Hambidge and Rob Kearvell had a 16-13 victory for Bloxham while Chris Field, Roy Billington, Ray Hopkins and Tony Gardner won 20-18. But Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward, Norman Hambidge and Dave Morse lost 9-20 while Des Jones, Liam Ryan, John Stephens and Jim Lucas lost 14-27.

Full bowls round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.