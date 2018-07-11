Central maintain good run with victory at Kidlington

Banbury Central A extended their recent improved form in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

The Horton View club secured an emphatic 85-51 victory in their division one fixture at Kidlington.

Keith McNeil with Chick Boyd, Andy Winter and Andy Wilkin top scored for Central with a 21-6 win while Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Will Campion won 22-11.

Michael Andrew with Ian Whelpton, Ian Gilbert and Les Campion won five of the last six ends to come back and win 24-16.

Nigel Galletly with Lee Young, Nick Spencer and Bob Joiner also staged a second half recovery to draw 18-18.

Mike Peterson’s rink led Galletly’s men until the 16th end when they scored their second four in three ends. But Peterson’s rink won the last two ends to tie the game.

Banbury Central B won 64-49 against Blackbird Leys in division three.

Eric Trinder’s rink lost 11-19 and Mal Leather went down 15-17. But Jim Pickering’s four won 15-13, coming back strongly on the last two ends, and Tom McKenna grabbed the points with a resounding 23-5 victory.

Adderbury are clear at the top after they beat Thame 91-45 despite having played a game less than their title rivals.

Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Ted Eley and Darren Sharpe strolled to a 31-10 victory while Mick Jelfs, Steve Millard, Phil French and Phil Gladden won 25-7. Bryan Ogilvie, Chris Holmes, Cliff Hall and Tom Clarke finished 19-13 up and Nigel Eley, Dave Allington, Peter Griffin and Chris Skidmore nicked it 16-15.

Bloxham won 64-56 at Woodstock in division four.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins led the way, winning 17-8, while Alan Miles with Chris Hall, John Nolan and John Stephens won 14-12.

Jim Lucas with Des Jones, Rob Kearvell and Ron Higgins held on after building up a good lead to win 16-15.

The losing rink was Dave Morse with John Price, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge who, despite a late push, lost 17-21.

Banbury Central’s Alan Carter, Les Campion, Keith McNeil and Will Campion have progressed to the semi-finals of the OBA County Fours.

They won 22-21 at South Oxford against Ian Snowdon’s Headington rink. They now play Carterton rink this Sunday at The Shades for a place in the national championships at Leamington.