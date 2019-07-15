Carpenter hits century as Brackley cruise to victory

Eric Carpenter completed an unbeaten century for Brackley in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Brackley beat Kimble by 108 runs in division four.

Carpenter (112no) and Michael Lowe (72) led the way as Brackley declared on 251-3. In reply, Matthew Lowe took 3-10, Joshua Markham 3-20 and Michael Lowe 3-41 as Kimble were dismissed in the 52nd over.

Great & Little Tew held leaders Witney Mills to a draw.

Mills set 220-7, Josh Garrett hitting 58 and Dylan Delport 43 while Jack Belmont took 3-48. Tew were clinging on at 203-9 at the close, Justin Parker (60) and Sam Barnes (33) top scoring while Ollie Burney took 3-40.

Cropredy II drew with Kingston Bagpuize in division five.

Toby Ricks (67), Jonathan Warner (58no), Arthur Verdin (56) and Jordan Smith (55) helped Kingston declare on 250-3. Gayan Sirimanne hit an unbeaten 56 runs as Cropredy closed on 161-7 despite Jordan Smith taking 4-29.

Richard Hart claimed six wickets in Horley II’s 72-run win over Oxford III.

Horley were dismissed for 208 runs with Perran Moon (75) top scoring while Azlan Sharif took 3-27. Hart took 6-31 and Savi Sangha 3-42 to dismiss Oxford in the 38th over despite Ross Tompkins hitting 58 runs.

