Carpenter carves out a big innings to set up victory

Brackley beat Abingdon Vale II by 105 runs in division four of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Brackley posted 189-8 with Eric Carpenter (51), Michael Cartwright (33) and Joshua Markham (31) leading the way while Matthew Darley took 5-29.

In reply, Abingdon were dismissed in the 34th over with Douglas Smith taking 6-15.

Great & Little Tew lost by four wickets at home to Bletchley Town,

The hosts posted 186-9 at Ledwell Road with skipper Jack Belmont (62) and Dave Powles (35) top scoring while Kieran Turner took 5-27 and Zulfiqar Ahmed 3-36. Ethan Turner then hit 64 runs to see his side home in the 45th over.

Cropredy II beat Dinton II by four wickets in division five.

Chris Plumbe took an impressive 7-10 to skittle Dinton out for 106 runs in which Mike Sutcliff (50) led the way. In reply, Cropredy found the required runs in the 29th over.

In division six, Tom Boardman took six wickets but finished on the losing as Banbury IV beat Westbury II by 145 runs.

Banbury posted 237 all out, Adnan Ahmed hitting 58, ably backed by Gerard Duncan (42) and Kieran Dolphin (32) while Boardman took 6-57. In reply, Robert Wilson-Fry took 4-38 and Ross Freeman 4-42 as Westbury crashed to 92 all out in the 30th over in which Alan Green (37) led the way.

Full round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.