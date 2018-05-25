Capacity field will line up as Star prepare for big races

A capacity field will compete in Sunday’s annual Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club’s road races for both men’s and women’s races.

The two races comprise three laps of the same demanding course, which includes three ascents of Edge Hill, a total of 45 miles.

The route heads out from Banbury along the B4100 past Warmington, then along the side of MoD Kineton, before climbing up Edge Hill, which is a good vantage point. From Edge Hill, there are some flat fast sections along the Stratford road and on to the back road into Horley.

The club has its biggest entry for many years with nine club members, Mark Boyles, Lee Heron, Jonathan Ward, Simon Bull, Michal Wisowski, Blaine Carpenter, Chris Bull, Mike Gillett and Stuart Quick in the men’s race.

Peter Dumbreck, who has twice finished second, will this time ride for the Shutt Ridley RT, along with past winner Luke Souter.

The men’s race, for British Cycling category 3 and 4 riders, sponsored by Banbury’s White Horse pub, starts at 9.30am. It includes a King of the Mountains (KOM) competition, sponsored by Banbury Bike Box Hire, for the fastest combined time of the three ascents of Edge Hill.

The women start at 1.30pm for round two of British Cycling’s Women’s Team Series, sponsored by Banbury’s Broadribb Cycles.

They also have a QOM competition, sponsored by The Castle at Edge Hill, which the riders will pass.

This event always attracts some of the country’s top up-and-coming young riders, which in the past has included some future Olympic champions. Young Star club member Lydia Watts (Team 22) makes her first appearance in what is always a tough event.

All the Star riders will be wearing the club’s blue and yellow cycling tops.