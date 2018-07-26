Campion and Galletly are through

Banbury Central’s Carole Galletly and Caroline Campion are through to the EWBA pair finals at Leamington Spa next month.

The Horton View club was represented by three pairs, Sue Waring and Mo Cox, Eloise Jones and Pam Shepherd, and Galletly and Campion at Thame in the OWBA county finals.

Cox’s pair came up against a strong team from Oxford City & County, previous winners of the national title and lost in the quarter-finals. Galletly and Campion beat Jones and Shepherd 17-9 and they then went on to play a team from Watlington in the final.

The men’s county finals were held at West Witney where Central’s Alan Carter, Les Campion, Keith McNeil and Will Campion lost 21-11 against a team from the hosts skipped by Kevin Alder. But the Central four can look forward to August when they will also represent Oxon in the national finals.

For the first time all four members of the Campion bowling dynasty will be representing their county and their Horton View club at Leamington.

Father and son Les and Will Campion have qualified in the men’s fours while Caroline Campion and daughter Helen Young have also qualified in the women’s fours and triples.