Calderon will be racing in memory of her Arden team-mate at Monza

BWT Arden will compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Monza this weekend, racing in memory of Anthoine Hubert.

Following the tragic events at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, the Banbury team will run a single car in Italy for Tatiana Calderon.

The Colombian took her best finish of sixth in the GP3 Series at the 3.6-mile circuit last season, which appropriately was also the scene of multiple podium finishes for Anthoine in the same category.

Everybody associated with Arden International Motorsport would like to place on record their gratitude to the entire motorsport community for the support shown over the past week.

Arden International Motorsport team principal Garry Horner said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic events that unfolded last weekend at Spa. First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Anthoine’s family at this difficult time.

“As a team, we will always hold Anthoine dear to our hearts even more so as the Championship now moves forward to Monza. I would, both personally and on behalf of the Arden family, also like to express heartfelt thanks to our friends, racing colleagues and associates for the warmth of their support.”

Team manager Kenny Kirwan added: “Following on from Spa where we left under a very dark cloud, it is with a heavy heart that we prepare to race again at the Monza without Anthoine. It will be a difficult event for us all, but we are determined to race on in his memory.”

Calderon said: “Words simply can’t describe my feelings. My heart is with Anthoine’s family. I will race for him in Monza and I’ll do my best to make him proud.

“My prayers and thoughts are also with Juan Manuel. I had the chance to visit him and I hope to see him fully recovered soon. Monza will be a difficult weekend for everyone, but we will do our very best, just like Anthoine would.”