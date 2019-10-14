Bulls slip to first defeat following below-par performance

Banbury Bulls slipped to their first Wadworth 6X South West One East defeat of the season.

Old Centralians ran out 36-14 winners at the DCS Stadium where tries from Duncan Leese and Tommy Gray weren’t enough as Bulls put in a below par performance on Saturday.

Old Centralians dominated the early possession while Bulls had to put in a huge defensive effort. Eventually the pressure told, Mike Mathers made a good break and, as Bulls retreated, Sam Pooly dived over in the corner.

Bulls took the lead when Matt Goode kicked through and Leese toe-poked the ball past the covering defender before gathering to run in untouched under the posts and Tommy Gray converted.

Old Centralians regained the lead after good hands saw Kerian Blackmore score under the posts and Harry Preece converted.

Ben George was forced off just before halftime through injury and after the restart Mathers scored again.

Bulls reduced the arrears to five points when Joe Mills played in Justin Parker who released Gray for a score in the corner and he converted.

But Preece kicked a penalty and the visitors were awarded a penalty try to make it 29-14. Dan Tyler scored another try late on as Bulls tired and Preece added the extras.