Bulls need to be on top of their game says Goode

It’s third against fourth as Banbury Bulls prepare to take on Oxford Harlequins.

Matt Goode’s side entertain a Harlequins’ outfit who are just three points behind them in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

The head coach said: “It doesn’t matter the respective positions in the table, the game with Harlequins is always a tight affair. The side that wants it the most will get the win, we’ve got a good record against them but that will not count for anything on Saturday.

“The forwards did their job on a difficult surface at Old Patesians so I’m hoping the backs can show what they can do at our place. We’ll regroup over the next few days and who we want to have in the squad to try and win that game, maybe a couple changes but not too many.

“It’s an excellent headache to have. We can talk to the players, rest players. The boys take it on the chin if they’re dropped after a poor performance.

“We like to look after our players and give them a rest when we can. So, to have that depth is amazing, we’ve got plenty of fighting for spots.”

Will Thurlow, Ed Berridge, Tommy Gray and Dan Kirwin are all back so Goode will have a full squad to select from which will give chance to rest players.