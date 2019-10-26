Bulls grind out another victory to see off rivals

Banbury Bulls came out on top in Saturday's Wadworth 6X South West One East derby with Oxford Harlequins.

Bulls emerged 25-6 winners at the DCS Stadium where Matt Goode's boys produced a dominant second half display after the two sides turned around on level terms.

The testing conditions was not ideal for either side who both like to play an expansive game but it was Bulls who coped better than their rivals.

Rory Garrett's early drop goal edged the visitors in front but Tommy Gray soon replied with a penalty before the contest became a battle of the midfield. Gray kicked Bulls into the lead after Quins collapsed a scrum but the visitors were back on level terms when Garrett kicked a penalty.

The opening try came shortly after the restart and, predictably, it came from a handling error when Matt White failed to gather near his own line and Tom Burman quickly took advantage to dive over in the corner. That score set the tone for the second half as Bulls gradually got on top while Quin's cause wasn't helped when Garrett was sent to the sin-bin for a late tackle on James Jennings as he threatened to break clear from halfway.

Bulls turned the screw and never allowed Quins to get a foothold in the game, pinning them in their own half for long periods. Gray saw another penalty come back off the upright before Bulls grabbed their second try of the game when the backs finally got some decent ball and switched play from left to right for Gray to release Alex Caviezel Cox to score in the corner.

Replacement Ed Phillips was successful with a difficult conversion before Bulls made the points safe when Gray was held up and the ball was recycled for Jack Briggs to release Ed Berridge who went over in the corner.