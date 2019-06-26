Bull charges to victory and claims club’s oldest trophy

Will Davey won Banbury Star Cyclists Club’s latest time trial but Simon Bull claimed the Edmunds Cup.

Held on Star CC’s longest 30 mile course, the Edmunds Cup is also the club’s oldest trophy, first awarded in 1913.

The distance of this event and the hills it encounters makes it a tough challenge attracting only a relatively small entry of the most dedicated riders.

The circular course starts at Tadmarton and heads out to Shipston-on-Stour where it then turns left heading south towards Over Norton. From there it turns to Bloxham and back to Tadmarton.

The winner Will Davey was a first time visitor to the club’s weekly time trials.

Davey set a very fast time of 1:04.47, a time which had the full course been run would have put him very close to the course record.

Two minutes behind was last week’s winner Simon Smith on 1.06.51 with Bull third on 1:09.33. As first club member home, Bull’s third place earned him the Edmunds Cup, although that was close as fellow club member Simon Smart was only 11 seconds behind.

Suzy Patience came third in the Emergency Services National TT Championships.

The Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club rider represented the ambulance service and clubmate Oli Wright competed for Thames Valley Police in Saturday’s time trial near Nottingham.

The ten mile event was organised by Derby Mercury RC and run on a course starting at Gunthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

The 50-rider entry was treated to very warm conditions for the event on the out and back A10/3 course along the A46 leading to fast times.

Patience put in a great effort to finish third in the women’s section with a time of 24.18 with Emma Lewis setting a record winning time of 19.43.

Wright set a time of 24.02, a new personal best for a ten mile distance, 38th overall.