Buckman Tavern can make amends in the Galway Plate

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

A wonderful day’s racing this afternoon with the Group 1 Sussex Stakes the highlight at Glorious Goodwood and the Galway Plate the feature contest this evening from Ballybrit.

We begin our preview on the Sussex Downs where the opening event is the marathon 2m 4f Handicap won last year by Lil Rockerfeller. He is back in the field off a 17lbs higher mark this afternoon, but still holds outstanding claims given the ease of his success 12 months ago.

Roger Charlton’s True Destiny – 8/1 at BetVictor - has long been my fancy for the race but I am concerned about the prospect of heavy rain hitting the track on Tuesday and marginal preference is for Fun Mac (1.50) who can reward each way support – five places – at 14/1 with BetVictor.

The selection is 6lbs better off with The Grand Visir for the 7l he was behind that rival in the Ascot Stakes and Andrew Atzeni takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

Durston – 15/2 at BetVictor - sneaks into the 12f handicap at the foot of the weights but the form of his recent win at Chester has taken a few knocks and he is reluctantly overlooked. Future Investment (2.25) beat Dubai Tradition giving that rival 7lbs at Ripon in June and he actually meets the Godolphin colt on 6lbs better terms today. The each way selection (four places) is 17/2 with BetVictor and looks sure to run a big race in an ultra-competitive heat.

Wesley Ward’s Maven was taking out of Royal Ascot because of the soft ground last month, but he has since made it two out of two when scoring at Chantilly when he just held on after making all. The filly Liberty Beach (3.00) did us a favour when scoring at Sandown last time and she receives 6lbs from the American colt. She gets the narrow vote at 7/4 with BetVictor.

The feature event sees Too Darn Hot (3.35) return to a mile as he looks to follow up his impressive win in the Prix Jean Prat over 7f at Deauville last time. The selection – 6/5 at BetVictor – travelled like the best horse in the St James’s Palace Stakes but faded over the stiff mile on soft ground at Royal Ascot behind Circus Maximus and connections will be hopeful the rain stays away.

Ocala beat Nearooz (4.45) at Chester last time and is 2lbs better off this afternoon in the competitive fillies’ handicap, but the latter met trouble in running and is taken to reverse the form for Roger Varian. Both have been lucky with the draw, but the Varian runner looks open to significant improvement at this 10f trip.

At Galway, Borice has won a couple of moderate hurdle races in recent weeks for Gordon Elliot and looks to be well treated making a return to the larger obstacles in the Galway Plate. At 7/1 with BetVictor he has been very well backed in recent days but the each way vote goes to Auvergnat (7.20) who is 14/1 with BetVictor – five places - and will be staying on when others have cried enough.

This extended two-and-three-quarter-mile trip is on the sharp side for Enda Bolger’s nine-year-old, but he has been left on the same mark as when runner up in the Killarney National last time. The selection is, arguably, better going left-handed but he gets the each vote in another wonderful renewal of this famous and valuable handicap chase.

Riot (6.35) can make it third time lucky for John Gosden having been caught close home over this evening’s C&D last time when he may have been in front too long. Expect jockey Oisin Murphy to play the Kingman colt a bit later this evening.

Buckman Tavern (8.20) looked an unlucky loser when runner up over C&D last week and Luke Morris takes over in the saddle this evening. The selection has been raised 4lbs for that run but can race off his old mark tonight.

At Perth, Little Stevie (2.35) is just 6lbs higher than when scoring at Market Rasen last time and champion jockey Richard Johnson again keeps the mount on Stella Barclay’s 7-year-old. The selection run well over today’s C&D back in May and connections look to have found another good opportunity.

