Brooker looks for three more points

Manager Steve Brooker will be looking for Banbury to make it back-to-back wins in the South Premier Hockey League.

Banbury entertain Henley whose lowly place at the foot of the division one table belies their improved form in recent weeks so there will be no room for complacency.

With the league table so tight, there is the chance to leapfrog other teams around us if we put some results together Banbury manager Steve Brooker

Banbury bounced back to winning ways at Winchester and Brooker said: “The good patches in our performances are getting better and lasting longer.

“But we have yet to join them up and perform at the top of our game for the whole of a match. When we put it all together we will not only start winning but improving the goal difference to reclaim a promotion position.

“We disappointed ourselves when we lost to Henley in our demotion season, so this week it is time for us to show what we are really capable of. With the table so tight, there is the chance to leapfrog other teams around us if we put some results together.”