Brooker looks for a positive result

Banbury manager Steve Brooker will use Saturday’s second half performance as motivation ahead of this weekend’s trip to Winchester.

Despite Banbury’s late 5-4 defeat by South Premier Hockey League leaders Old Cranleighans, Brooker feels his side are coming to terms back in division one.

With a performance like the one in the second half we can go one better and claim all three points at Winchester and get back to where we deserve to be Banbury manager Steve Brooker

Brooker said: “We made a fantastic comeback from a three-goal deficit in the second half against the leaders and we think ourselves unlucky to come away with nothing.

“But this shows our capabilities and with a performance like the one in the second half we can go one better and claim all three points at Winchester and get back to where we deserve to be.”

Fifth-placed Winchester have won three and lost three and top scorer Micah Smithard could be the one for Banbury to keep an eye on.