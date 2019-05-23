Briggs has to settle for fifth after failing in top three bid

Alfie Briggs had to be content with fifth place at Sunday’s Shenington Karting Club meeting.

The Banbury driver battled hard to reach the top three in the MiniX class but in the end had to settle for fifth place.

Theo Micouris was untouchable at the front, despite Alfie Baxter-Davies trying to keep him in sight. Briggs set off in sixth and managed to take Jack Cox soon after.

Much later a swift move put him third in a tight battle but the final reckoning had him back in fifth, behind Harry Pears and Leo Brown.

The meeting clashed with a nearby British championship round so grids were smaller than usual.

The National Championship for the 100mph 250 National geared class was visiting with Lee Stamp making the best start over Jack Bliss and pole sitter James Hassall.

Hassall lined up and passed Bliss and Stamp over the first few laps, and later Stamp succumbed to Bliss. Behind them, Jack Love crashed out at Café corner when a wheel came off and Aaron Powell pulled to a stop soon after. Spencer Chappell crept up and relieved Martin Smith of fourth.

In the economy classes of Libre Rotax and TKM Clubman, Richard Lloyd kept Clive Carpenter at bay, easing away to a two-second win.

Behind them the first of the TKM karts had Alex Jones staying ahead once Scott Hinton lost several places.

Another hugely electrifying battle ensued in Senior X30 where Lucas Vaus tried hard to stay in front.

Nathan Herbert, from second, ran up the grass bank and returned to the track losing several places. That left Louie Short to take Vaus for the lead, which he maintained until the last corner when Rufus Hunt slipped by for the win, with Callum Driscoll third.

In TKM Extreme, the lead swapped between Jack Ransom, Joshua Sherriff, Mitchell Ball and Nathan Wells.

Sherriff had to retire with a broken bumper while leader Ransom ran wide out of the first hairpin, leaving Ball to win over Chris Goffin and Wells.

In the Honda Cadet class for eight years upwards, Joshua Patch enjoyed a lights to flag victory.

In the IAME 2-stroke Cadets, Hady Mimassi eased away from the battling pack to the tune of more than four seconds by the chequer flag.

Alastair Cresswell had to use all his skills in Junior TKM to finish first.

In a controversial Junior X30 final, Lucus Romanek inherited the win from Jack Williams who was excluded for abusive language.