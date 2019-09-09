Brady bags four tries as Bulls charge to victory

Banbury Bulls had too much fire-power for newly-promoted Windsor on the opening day.

Four second half tries from Dan Brady helped secure all five points in Saturday’s 60-15 victory in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

Matt Goode handed starts to new signings Ben George and Will Thurlow. Alex Caviezel Cox also started on his return to the club with former Colt James Leonardi handed a first start at prop.

Bulls took the early lead when Jack Briggs made a good break, as the ball was recycled Ed Berridge ran through to score but was injured in the process, ruling him out for the next few weeks.

Windsor responded well and were soon level. Jack Gaylor took a quick penalty and off-loaded to Adam Bailes who crashed over from close range.

In a blistering opening, Bulls were quickly back in front. The backs switched the ball and Caviezel Cox played in Justin Parker to sneak over in the corner.

Bulls extended their lead following a fine break from Tommy Gray who was stopped just short but the ball popped up to Leonardi who crashed over.

Windsor reduced the halftime deficit through a Gaylor penalty to make it 15-8.

Windsor knocked on after the restart and Duncan Leese scooped the ball up before sprinting under the posts and Gray converted. Gray released Brady who squeezed through a gap close to the side-line before going over.

Gray converted and then spun out of two tackles, as defenders closed in he found Caviezel Cox, who set Brady away in the corner.

Kallum Dixey saw yellow after lazily retreating back onside and Windsor turned the extra man into points. From a five-metre line-out the Windsor pack got a rolling maul over the line for captain Greg Drew to score and Gaylor converted.

Another scrum in the Windsor 22 saw Duncan Leese play in Jack Briggs who ran in untouched under the posts and Gray added the extras.

Thurlow got Banbury into the 22 and, with the defence back-peddling, George whipped a great pass for Leese to score in the corner and Gray converted.

From a five-metre line-out, a rolling maul was stopped just short but the pack had sucked in the majority of the Windsor defenders. Gray put in a cross-field kick which Brady caught and dotted down for his hat-trick.

Bulls had time for one more score before the final whistle and it was that man Brady again.

The backs switched the ball from one side-line to the other and Caviezel Cox played in Brady close to the halfway line. He showed off some fancy footwork and pace before scoring in the corner and Gray converted from out wide to round it off.