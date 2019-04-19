Brady bags a brace as brilliant Bulls retain the trophy

Banbury Bulls picked up their fourth Oxon RFU County Cup in succession with a 20-5 victory over Chinnor Falcons in Thursday’s final.

Dan Brady bagged a brace and the impressive Ed Berridge also scored a try as Bulls saw off a plucky Falcons outfit at Iffley Road, where Sam Stoop and Joe Winpenny ended their Banbury careers on a high note.

Bulls established a 15-5 advantage by the interval and when Berridge scored soon after the restart, it looked bleak for Chinnor. But they battled back to make a game of it in the second half, only to be thwarted by some stout defence from Bulls.

The holders enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening period but Chinnor looked dangerous on the break and from one such foray Berridge had to be alert to stop Oscar Heath in his tracks while Evan Davies was thwarted by the bounce of the ball after he raced clear.

And it was Bulls who took control with a couple of tries in three minutes, both from Brady. Berridge created the opening before off-loading for Brady to open the scoring.

Chinnor had hardy recovered from that when from the restart Duncan Leese released Brady for his second try and this time Ed Phillips slotted over the conversion after his first one had struck a post.

Chinnor fought back and got on the score sheet following a line-out when prop Brad Harewood dived over but Bulls responded with Phillips kicking a penalty. Chinnor still finished the half strongly and flanker Sam Jones should have scored their second try when he knocked-on with the line begging.

Bulls regrouped during the break and posed more questions for Chinnor in the second half, extending their lead when a strong drive ended with Berridge going over.

Chinnor went close to another score when Heath seized possession and made a darting run for the line only to be stopped by Berridge who then halted replacement Max Williams in his tracks. Jack Briggs almost added a late score for Bulls after sprinting away but Davies got there just in time before he could cross the line.

Brady’s final ended in the sin-bin late on but Bulls had already done enough to secure the trophy for a seventh time.