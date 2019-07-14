Bottas will start on pole while Ricciardo secures seventh on the grid

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen qualified 14th and 16th respectively for today’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Grosjean led the way for the Banbury team in Q1 with the ninth-fastest lap of 1:26.347 around the 18-turn circuit to advance to Q2 as part of the top 15. But Magnussen had to abort his last-lap effort to make the top 15 and ended up 16th overall with his previous lap of 1:26.662, just .013 of a second short of advancing to Q2.

In Q2, Grosjean clocked the 14th best lap of 1:26.757 but only the top ten drivers advanced to Q3.

Taking the pole for the tenth round of the FIA Formula One World Championship was Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, whose fast Q3 lap of 1:25.093 beat the track record of 1:25.892 set in Q3 last year by his Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

It is the tenth career pole for Bottas, his fourth this season and his first at Silverstone. Hamilton was .006 of a second behind to take the second position on the grid.

Renault Sport F1 team drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg both made it through to final qualifying.

Ricciardo will start seventh for the Enstone team with Hülkenberg tenth on the grid.