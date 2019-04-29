Bottas leads another one-two for Mercedes

There seems to be no stopping Mercedes AMG Petronas so far in this year’s Formula One campaign.

Pole winner Valtteri Bottas led the fourth consecutive one-two finish by Mercedes this season, winning Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix by 1.524 seconds over his Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton for his second victory of 2019, the fifth of his career and first at Baku.

Rounding out the podium was third-place Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari.

But it was another disappointing race for Rich Energy Haas F1 Team with Kevin Magnussen soldiering on to a 13th-place finish in the fourth round.

Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean saw an early end to his day when he retired 13 laps from the end of Sunday’s 51-lap race with brake issues.

Sunday’s results dropped the Banbury team two positions to eighth in the constructors’ standings, four points behind seventh-place Renault and four points ahead of ninth-place Toro Rosso.

It was also a disappointing day for the Renault Sport F1 team.

Nico Hülkenberg was 14th and Enstone team-mate Daniel Ricciardo had to retire.