Boggis takes first place to maintain good start

James Boggis has made an impressive start to his career with Banbury & District Canoe Club.

The Banbury club visited Falcon Canoe Club in Oxford for the third of the Southern Region Hasler races this year.

The Lightning team of under-12 paddlers won their competition for the first time this season, bolstered by a new crop of paddlers. Isabella Murphy won the under-12 female K1 competition followed by Catherine Beck who came third. They teamed up in the under-12 mini K2 race to come second.

Alice Badger, who has just started paddling with the club, came third in the under-10 K1 race and went on to repeat that in the under-10 mini K2 race with Hattie Brown, who has also just started paddling.

The club came joint third overall in the Hasler competition. But top points went to another new paddler to the club, Boggis, who came first in division eight K1 to gain promotion in only his second race.

Jessie Urquhart and Arthur Urquhart managed to out sprint Joe Petersen and Isla Johnson to the finish line and win the division three K2 race by nearly three minutes over the next boat.

Jack Bowen came second in his first outing in division ten K1 in a very tight sprint finish. Andy Moxon had an inspired race in division six K1, coming second and gaining promotion.

Max Davison and Andy Flack came third in division four K2 in a close race. Just off the podium, while Phoebe Battison gained promotion from division nine.