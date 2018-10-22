Boardman hits a hat-trick in rout

Simon Boardman completed a hat-trick as Banbury cruised into the next round of the HA National Cup.

Banbury ruthlessly dispatched Milton Keynes 7-2 in the first round of the HA National Cup on Sunday.

Besides Boardman claiming a hat-trick, Harry Simons capped his return to the first team with a goal while new signing Jaz Singh, Richard Foreman and Callum White, on his debut, to clock up an impressive seven-goal tally.

Looking back on the weekend’s double-header, manager Steve Brooker said: “It was another strong performance on Saturday but we really sparkled on Sunday showing what we are truly capable of. Only one of the seven goals came from a penalty corner, the other six were all team moves which is very encouraging for our league campaign.

“Wayfarers are one place above us in the table but only on goal difference. A couple of key players are missing but we are building strength in depth and look forward to another west London trip.”