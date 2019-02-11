Boardman bags a brace as Banbury keep moving up

Banbury head to high-flying Old Cranleighans in confident mood for their South Premier Hockey League fixture.

Steve Brooker’s side thumped London Wayfarers 5-0 to leapfrog them in the division one table and up into fifth place.

Banbury are in fine form and took an early lead when Simon Boardman finished a left sided fee hit move by Richard Foreman. But the home side were unable to capitalise on their many chances and the Wayfarers created some of their own bringing the very best out of home keeper Scott Reynolds, including a jarring shot straight into front of his face mask to deflect one close range shot.

At the other end, Banbury continued to finish off their chances as Joe Allen slammed an overhead shot just wide and Boardman was unable to convert a one on one chance against the keeper.

The second half was a very different story, the visitors still attacked often enough but centre back Harry Camp was in commanding form. Banbury began to put their chances away starting in the second minute as Callum White converted a Steve O’Connor cross to double the lead.

Only five minutes later Tyson Nunneley thundered a reverse-stick shot into the roof or the net from the top of the circle to complete a mazy run and extend the lead. Banbury were rampant as Boardman went around the keeper to increase his side’s lead and Richard Foreman rounded it off to crown their best performance of the season over Wayfarers whose promotion bid now takes a knock.

Manager Steve Brooker said: “That was one of our best, keeping a clean sheet against fellow promotion contenders and clocking up our biggest winning margin was a great performance which puts us right back into contention. We visit second in the table Old Cranleighans this week and hope fourth-placed London Edwardians slip up to give us the chance to grab that all important promotion place.

“If we can repeat the quality of Saturday’s performance we will take points off any team and get the National League promotion.”