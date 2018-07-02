Bloxham rock leaders to make up for early setback

Bloxham put the record straight as they beat the Oxford & District Bowls League leaders.

Having had to concede the away fixture due to illnesses and being penalised, Bloxham stormed to a 75-67 victory over division four leaders South Oxford.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins led throughout and just held out on the last end to win 16-15. Alan Miles with Chris Hall, John Nolan and John Stephens, despite being behind for much of the match, won 19-15.

Dave Morse with John Price, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge got a six after a couple of ends to put them in the lead and stayed ahead to win 22-18. Jim Lucas with Des Jones, John Elstob and Ron Higgins, despite being 2-17 down after nine ends, came back to eventually go down 18-19.

Banbury Central B lost 77-46 against at high flying Headington in division three.

John Bone, Bob Wilkins, Jim Gow and EricTrinder won 19-12 while Ron Havard, Ray Puddle, Paul Humphries and Jim Pickering lost 13-18. Dave Boneham, Graham Tilbury, Tony Smith and Tom McKenna lost 5-28 while John Hart, Bob Rogers, Keith Williams and Mal Leather lost 9-19.

Banbury Centra beat Hanborough 52-42 in the West Oxon Ladies Bowls League, despite being defeated in two of the rinks. The four points gained for most shots were the difference thanks to Caroline Campion’s rink storming victory.

Jenny Williams, Gill Hunt, Helen Young and Campion won 30-8 while Eloise Jones, June Bone, Mary Tee and Sue Waring lost 11-16. Jill Hunt, Sue Winter, Pam Shepherd and Carole Galletly lost 11-18.

Banbury Borough lost 127-98 against Nuneaton in Saturday’s club fixture.

Bob White, Dave McClymmont, Alan Wase and Tommy Cooper won 24-19 while Dave Boneham. Len Selby, Les Humphris and Robert Sharpe drew 17-17.

But Brian Lannagan, Paul McLeod, Bernard Hole and Mick Morri lost 13-16 while Dave Tilley, Jim Wood, Clive Hopkins and Tony Brown lost 15-21.

Graham Tilley, Don Holloway, Gerald Fountain and John Brooks lost 19-25 while Kevin Wedd, Danny Jordan, Gordon Suttle and Darren Sharpe lost 10-29.

Bloxham won 81-75 at Hanborough in Saturday’s club match.

Alan Miles with Diane Billington, Ana Undasan and Des Jones, after trailing for most of the game, won 20-16. Roy Billington with Jane Hall, John Nolan and Sue Miles also had a close game and won 19-16.

Rob Kearvel with Ros Sopp, Chris Hall and Hilary Thomas led throughout and won 27-14 but Brian Smith with John Price, Ray Sopp and Anne Kearvell lost 15-29.

Banbury Central beat Adderbury 80-37 in their club fixture at Horton View.

Eloise Jones, Jill Hart, Andy Winter and Mal Leather beat Yvonne Twomey, Pete Briggs, Graham Tyrell and Chris Twomey 24-7. Ray Puddle, Terry Humpheys, Jim Gow and Sue Waring beat Dennis Roberts, Peter Wells, Cliff Hall and David Salter 25-7.

Sue Winter, Tony Lawford, Jane Williams and Bob Joiner beat Bill Dowling, Dave Watson, Chris Holmes and Malcolm Brown 16-13. John Hart, Jackie Humphreys, Tony Carey and Tom McKenna beat Tony Collett, Dave Drinkwater, Dave Allington and Bryan Ogilvie 15-10.