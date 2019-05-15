Black makes it three from three

Callum Black made it three wins from three races in round four of the BTRDA Rally series at the Plains Rally based in Welshpool, Wales.

Following on from back-to-back victories at the Malcolm Wilson Rally and the Rallynuts Stages in his MG ZR, Black and co-driver Michael Gilbey faced five of the best stages Wales has to offer, including the frequently used Dyfnant Forest stage. The Brackley driver finished second overall in 2017 in his 586 Sports Fiesta R5.

Stage one saw the pair get off to a flying start through 10 miles of wonderful Welsh forestry taking 16 seconds out of their nearest rival and by the mid stage service they had secured a lead of 40 seconds.

The first two stages were repeated and Black extended his lead, despite a slow rear puncture in stage 4. That meant Black couldn’t afford another puncture for the final stage, so he cruised to the finish nursing a suspected gearbox issue.

Black and Gilbey arrived at the finish with a lead of one minute and 18 seconds in the 1400 class and an arguably even more, impressive 11th overall from 125 entries.

Black said: “It was the perfect rally in many ways, we came to get a dominant win and once we came out the first stage with such a strong lead, I knew we were in a good position.

“The car was working really well, the Pirelli tyres avoided the punctures and we kept it neat and tidy. I’m chuffed with our overall position as it shows the pace we have in the greater scheme of things.

“I’m working hard on getting to Wales Rally GB in an R5 this October, so am actively looking for partners for the event”