Batting is the key to unlock the potential

Captain Lloyd Sabin knows Banbury’s batting needs to improve if they are to make an impact on the top two in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Back-to-back victories have taken Banbury back up to third place in the division one table behind leaders and reigning champions Henley and new boys Datchet.

Banbury make the short trip to Buckingham Town looking to close the gap on second-placed Datchet, who they trail by 28 points. But Sabin knows his players need to be more consistent with the bat if they are to make the most of what has been a profitable time in the field so far.

Sabin said: “So far with the ball, we’ve been excellent. But there will come a time in the next couple of weeks when we come under pressure and we will need to make sure we react to it.

“Everyone seems to know their role in the team and the players are showing a lot of energy. Teams will build partnerships against us but as soon as we make the breakthrough, as we did against Finchampstead last weekend, we use it to our advantage.

“What needs to come with that is the batting, we’ve not scored more than 200 runs so far but we’re still winning games. That shows how well we’ve been doing when fielding.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fixture at Buckingham, where Banbury will be missing Richard West and Ed Phillips, Sabin added: “Buckingham are a dangerous side and we’ll have to be at the races to beat them.

“But, if we play like we have been in the last couple of weeks we should be going into that game looking to win it.”