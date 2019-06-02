Batting collapse costs Banbury in back-to-back defeats

Banbury slipped to back-to-back Home Counties Premier League defeats, this time at basement boys Aston Rowant.

Lloyd Sabin’s side lost by a massive 103 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture at Aston Rowant where they paid heavily for another top order batting collapse.

Rowant captain Josh Smith elected to bat and saw his side score steadily throughout their innings. Openers Andrew Tolson and Tom Condon put on 64 runs for the first wicket.

Tolson was bowled by Ollie Wright for 25 runs but Condon and Hayden Rossouw put on 26 runs for the second wicket. Rossouw was caught by Sabin off Shahid Yousaf for 21 runs.

Condon soon followed, caught by Yousaf off Wright for 78 runs off 73 balls which included ten fours and a six.

Banbury picked up a couple of quick wickets when Smith was caught by Shazad Rana off Richard West for 20. West then claimed the wicket of Christopher Watling who was caught by Ollie Clarke for 24 runs.

But the runs continued to flow. Leo Bethell hit an unbeaten 60 runs off 48 balls that included five fours and James Coles was run out by Clarke for 28 as the pair put on 75 runs for the sixth wicket.

Rowant posted 277-6 off their 50 overs while Wright and West picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Once again, Banbury’s top order were unable to make the start they needed in their reply.

Sabin was bowled by Wesley Morrick for 16 runs and that started a mini collapse as Banbury were reduced to 38-4. Olllie Clarke was caught by Smith off Morrick for a duck, Ed Phillips was run out by Watling and George Tait was bowled by Morrick.

Yousaf and West briefly offered some brief resistance. West and Shazad Rana then put on 60 runs for the seventh wicket but that was as good as it got for Banbury.

West was caught by Smith off Elliot Matthews for 41 runs off 61 balls which included three fours and a six. Wright soon followed without another run being scored before Rana was bowled by Matthews for 25 runs. Graham Beer (25) and Joe Thomas (26no) put on 53 runs for the final wicket when Banbury were dismissed in the penultimate over.