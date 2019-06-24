Bartlett and Whiteley hit half-centures in big win

Banbury II beat Bledlow Village by 122 runs in division two of the Cherwell Cricket League.

The hosts set 243-9, Tom Bartlett hitting 62, David Whiteley 53 and Richard Simpson 45 while Harry Bartlett took 4-45 and Will Woodward 4-47.

Banbury dismissed their visitors for 121 in the 22nd over as Richard Simpson took 4-33 and Bradley Taylor 3-26.

Horspath II ended Cropredy’s unbeaten record with a thrilling four-run win.

Horspath were dismissed for just 129 runs, Dom O’Connor hitting 61 and Jake Heath taking 4-30. But youngster Alfie Turner then took 4-32 as Cropredy fell to 125 all out in the 39th over.

James Lee hit a ton as Cumnor hammered Westbury by 128 runs in division one.

Led by Lee, who scored 108 runs off 138 balls, Cumnor posted 218 all out despite veteran off-spinner Richard Tredwell taking 3-45.

Only opener Olly Tice and number nine Charlie Harper made double figures as Westbury were all out in the 27th over, Patrick Knightley taking 4-23 and Alex Davies 3-14.

Ollie Ong took seven wickets to help Sandford St Martin to a seven-wicket victory at Banbury III in division three.

Banbury set only 165-8 in their 53 overs batting first, Ollie Murrey hitting 77 not out while Ong took 7-44. In reply, Sandford eased to 166-3 in the 39th over as Steve Dobson hit 66 and Jim Howe 41.

Leaders East Oxford clung on for a draw at Horley.

Dave Clark hit an unbeaten 118 runs, ably backed by Craig Lynes (40) which helped Horley to 258-7 while Sadiqi Massehullah took 3-21. That proved beyond East Oxford as Daniel Bartlett took 3-61 and Jonathan Hart 4-37 but they held on at 175-9 to stay top of with Raja Imran (47) top scoring.

