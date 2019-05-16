Banbury will be on guard at Horspath

Captain Lloyd Sabin is well aware of the threat Horspath can pose as he looks for his Banbury side to make it back-to-back wins.

Banbury head to Horspath on the back an opening day Home Counties Premier Cricket League victory over High Wycombe.

Sabin said: “We’ve always done well against Horspath but we know they are a side which can be dangerous and it only needs one of their players to have a big innings.

“We’re going to have to play well but we’ll be confident because we’re playing as a tight unit.

“We must take that into Saturday’s game, play good, smart, clever cricket, if we do that hopefully we’ll get the win.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Sabin said: “The bonus was that even though our top six batsmen didn’t score runs we still won the game and that could so easily have been a defeat.

“The fact we won the opening game even though we didn’t perform with the bat gives us confidence for Saturday’s game. Wycombe’s seam attack is one of the best in the league, they bowled really well so Olly Wright and Sahaz Rana did well to get us to 130 in the end and it was a total we could defend.

“Olly would probably bat at six at other clubs, he’s got a good temperament and I’m always confident he will get us runs. He’s a genuine batsman and dug in when he needed to.

“Although we’ve only got two seamers, we’ve got four good spinners so we had to try to win the game in a different way to how Wycombe bowled.

“We kept it tight, kept chipping away and took wickets at regular intervals.”