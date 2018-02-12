Banbury stay clear despite dropping two points

Banbury remain out of the relegation zone of the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League follow a battling 2-2 draw at Buckingham Ladies II.

But it was a case two dropped division two points after Banbury failed to hold on to their two-goal advantage.

After making a strong start, Banbury took an early lead through Emily Dove with a strong hit after a plenty of ball movement inside the D. Banbury carried on attacking but Buckinham almost equalised with a shot bouncing off a post from a short corner. Spurred on by that, Banbury pushed hard, culminating with Vic Coombs leaving several defenders in her wake as she dribbled into the D and went to cross but the ball bounced off a defender’s stick and into the goal.

Buckingham started to pass the ball accurately, controlling play well, culminating in Miranda Edwards finding Evie England who calmly scored.

At the start of the second half, Buckingham continued to dominate but their attacking efforts were thwarted by the strong Banbury defence. Buckingham won several short corners but resolute defending by Charli Price and Alice Offord thwarted them. A quick break ended with Becca Aitken conceding a short corner and picking up green card.

Buckingham’s relentless pressure finally paid off when Lucy Cotterill equalised from another short corner. In a tense finish, Buckingham pushed for the winner. Another quick break earned a penalty-flick but Farley’s effort was saved by Gabi Louro.

That seemed to inspire one final effort from Banbury and a quick break from Tash Roberts put her through one-on-one with the keeper. Despite defenders making it back quickly to put pressure on her, Roberts still managed to get a shot away but it went wide of the target.