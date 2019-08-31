Banbury's Arden Motorsport team in shock after Anthoine Hubert dies in crash

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert has been killed in a crash ahead of Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old French driver was involved in a huge impact with Juan Manuel Correa at about 170mph earlier today (Saturday).

An FIA statement said that Hubert was taken to the medical centre but died at 18:35 local time. Correa was taken to Liege hospital and is in a stable condition. The race was stopped after the crash and then cancelled.

A statement from the Banbury team read: 'It is with great shock and sadness that BWT Arden confirms that our FIA Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert passed away following a serious accident in today's FIA Formula 2 Feature Race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

'The incident took place on lap 2 of the race at Spa-Francorchamps circuit when Hubert and several other cars made contact. Medical crews were on site within minutes but Anthoine tragically succumbed to his injuries. The driver of car number #12, Juan-Manuel Correa, was also involved in the incident and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.'

'Arden International Motorsport Team Principal, Garry Horner said: "On behalf of everyone at Arden, we are in complete shock and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Anthoine’s family and friends. Anthoine was a very bright talent and an incredibly well liked member of our team and the Renault Junior programme. We also extend our thoughts to the family of Juan-Manuel as he remains in hospital.”