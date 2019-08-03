Banbury miss the chance to go second following defeat

Banbury missed the chance to go second in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Lloyd Sabin’s side could not take advantage of second-placed Datchet losing against Tring Park as they went down by five wickets themselves against Aston Rowant at White Post Road on Saturday.

Banbury have still to top 200 runs this season and their failure to do so cost them dearly in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Sabin won a rare toss and elected to bat with the skipper and Joe White putting on 33 runs for the first wicket when the former Great & Little Tew opener was caught behind by Josh Smith off Alan Duncan. Ed Phillips joined Sabin in the middle and the pair put on 46 runs for the second wicket.

Phillips was caught by Chris Watling off Duncan for 18 and Shahid Yousaf soon followed, caught by Daniel Matthews off Wesley Morrick. Sabin and Ollie Clarke put on 29 runs for the fourth wicket as Banbury passed the three-figure mark.

Clarke was trapped lbw by Gordon Morris for 11 before Sabin, seeing the runs dry up at the other end, was caught by Watling off Morrick as he looked to accelerate the scoring. He went for 85 which included 12 fours and a six. Richard West added a useful 22 runs while Charlie Hill chipped in with 11 but Banbury were dismissed in the 62nd over for 189 runs.

In reply, Banbury soon had the visitors in trouble at 14-2 with both openers soon back in the pavilion. George Reid was trapped lbw by Hill while James Coles was caught and bowled by West.

That became 66-4 with Daniel Matthews run out by Phillips and Thomas Condon trapped lbw by Ollie Wright for 29 runs. But Watling and Smith proved to be the key partnership as the pair put on 102 runs for the fifth wicket, giving few chances away.

Watling was finally caught behind by Yousaf off Thomas for 46 runs off 95 balls which included four fours. But Smith remained to see Aston Rowant over the line in the 57th over, scoring a patient 59 runs off 125 balls which included three fours. At the other end, Duncan remained unbeaten on 18 as the Banbury bowlers toiled without reward.