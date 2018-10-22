Banbury hit for six as Keddy grabs four goals

Banbury slipped to another heavy South Clubs Women’s Hockey League defeat.

Rachel Keddy hit four goals as Amersham & Chalfont ran out 6-1 in Saturday’s division three fixture.

With the team under a certain amount of pressure to get three points following their poor start to the campaign, there was a noticeable level of apprehension.

Banbury started well with some strong midfield play and managed to keep possession of the ball well and at times looked very dangerous in attack. After some well worked passing from Emma Warlow, Jenny Marsh and Mimi Newsome, Banbury managed to win a short corner. Banbury delivered a well-executed short corner with Sadie Lapper finding the net to give Banbury the lead midway through the first half. But after going behind, Amersham found another gear and started to cause Banbury some trouble in defence.

That resulted in Banbury conceding moments after taking the lead with Keddy equalising and she struck again only a couple minutes later. The visitors increased their lead through Samantha Mason to take control by the interval.

In the second half, Amersham continued to step it up and despite some great attacking play and plenty of time in the opposition D – including an excellent shot on goal from Jenny Marsh which was – disallowed, Banbury conceded three more goals without reply with Keddy bagging both of them to complete a miserable day for the hosts.