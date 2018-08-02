Banbury Harriers Dawes international debut brings fifth place in javelin

Shannon Dawes of Banbury Harriers earned her first international vest when selected to compete for England in the women’s javelin at the Welsh U20 International at Swansea.

This home international saw athletes from the four home nations of England regions, Scotland, Wales, Welsh Schools and Northern Ireland compete against each other in an evening of highly-charged competition.

Hot and humid air made for some challenging throwing conditions but Dawes improved her distance with each round.

She produced a best throw of 37.27m – just short of her personal best – to take fifth place.

The competition was won by UK and Wales number one Bethan Rees.

Banbury Harriers successful season continued at Derby, when in the Midland N/E promotion match they obtained second place and move into the Premier Division.

This was obtained by a solid team performance, especially from the under-20 girls.

On the track Emily Thompson gained four first places winning “A” string 400, 800 and 1,500m races. She also won the “B” string 200m.

Abbey Anson collected three wins the “A” string 100m and 200m, the latter in a personal best.

She also won the “A” shot.

In the jumps Rebecca Scott recorded three wins also in long, triple and high, this was also repeated in the throws by Shannon Dawes winning javelin, hammer and discus.

The girls also combined to win the 4x100m relay.

In the under-17 girls Emelina Darvell won the discus, came second in the hammer and third in shot.

The pick of the male performances came from Ollie Spirio in the “A” string 100m with a personal best of 11.08seconds.

He also won the 200m and anchored the 4x100m relay to victory.

Other fine displays came from Matt Hall in sprints and jumps, Gregor Kelling in middle distance and Charlie Shepherd in throws.

In the under-17 boys Kody Johnson won the javelin just short of a personal best and also gained high placings in discus and shot.

Skip Snelson won the 1,500m, came third in 800m race and Simon Daenen gained second places in “B” 800m, triple jump and javelin.