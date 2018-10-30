Banbury get chance to finally make their point

The team management at Banbury must be wondering where the first point of the new South Clubs Women’s Hockey League campaign is going to come from.

Basement side Banbury have yet to register a single point in division three, losing all six games and conceding 36 goals in the process. It’s been a tough start for a young Banbury team but it looks as though they will have their best opportunity on Saturday when they visit second from bottom Reading III.

The latest setback for Banbury came against leaders Oxford Hawks II on Saturday, the visitors running out 7-1 winners despite another plucky performance by the hosts.

The match began strong for Banbury, a good press meant they were able to hold back the opposition. But once Hawks went ahead through Phoebe Nicholson they quickly raced into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Nicole Werlinger.

Great leads from Grace King and Tash Roberts up front meant Banbury were able to secure a short corner which resulted in Sadie Lapper reducing the arrears before halftime. Banbury fought hard in the second half, with great tackles from Bex Perkins and some good saves from Jackie Cunningham.

But Hawks still won several short corners and scored four more goals without replay from Hattie Wilkinson, Emily Dove, Rachel Reoney and Werlinger. Banbury were not demoralised by conceding those goals and continued to work hard until the end of the match but without reward.